By EUobserver

A new report from the World Economic Forum (WEF) published on Wednesday reveals that the top five global risks are all environmental: extreme weather events, failure of climate-change mitigation, human-made environmental damage, biodiversity loss and major natural disasters. "World leaders must work with all sectors of society to repair and reinvigorate our systems of cooperation for tackling our deep-rooted risks," said the WEF president, Borge Brende.