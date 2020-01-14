By EUobserver

The European Committee of the Regions (CoR) welcomed on Tuesday the European Commission's financing plan for the Green Deal. But Europe's local and regional leaders warned against diverting funds from EU regional funds (cohesion policy) and centralising the new fund's governance. "The fund's governance must be consistent and avoid any centralisation towards Brussels or EU capital cities if it is to succeed," said the CoR president Karl-Heinz Lambertz.