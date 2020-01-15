Ticker
EU Commission asks court for injunction on Polish law
By EUobserver
The EU Commission on Tuesday decided to ask the EU's top court to grant an injunction against a Polish law that would discipline judges who question the government's changes to the judiciary. "The commission decided to ask the [European] Court of Justice to impose interim measures ordering [the] Polish government to suspend the functioning of the disciplinary chamber of the Supreme Court," EU values commissioner Vera Jourova tweeted.