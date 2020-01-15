Ticker
Johnson officially rejects new Scottish referendum
By EUobserver
UK prime minister Boris Johnson has written an official letter to Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon saying she should respect the 2014 promise that the independence referendum then was a "once in a generation" event. "The people of Scotland voted decisively on that promise to keep our United Kingdom together, a result which both the Scottish and UK governments committed to respect in the Edinburgh Agreement," Johnson said.