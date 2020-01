By EUobserver

A total of 2,000 Syrian fighters have travelled from Turkey or will arrive imminently to fight on the battlefields of Libya, the Guardian writes. Turkey sent these troops to support the Libyan UN backed government of prime minister Fayez al-Sarraj against the military attack of field marshal Khalifa Haftar on Tripoli. Russia and Turkey tried to broker a truce in Moscow on Monday, but Haftar refused to sign the deal.