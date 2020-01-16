By EUobserver

Italian police have arrested 94 people in Siciliy over allegations of EU farm subsidies fraud worth €10m since 2010. Members of the Batanesi and Bontempo Scavo mafia clans, in league with corrupt officials, had declared non-existant farmland to get the grants, prosecutors say. The dawn raids, involving over 600 Italian military police on Wednesday, followed the murder of a Slovak investigative journalist looking into mafia-linked EU subsidies fraud in 2018.