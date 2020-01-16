Thursday

16th Jan 2020

Ticker

Auditors: Non-compliance on energy-labelling a problem

By

EU eco-design legislation (for greener product design) and energy-labelling (consumer information on energy consumption and environmental performance) are contributing to improving energy efficiency, a new report of the European Court of Auditors showed on Wednesday. However, the auditors concluded that non-compliance of products with EU law by manufacturers and retailers remains a significant issue. The EU is committed to improving its energy efficiency by 32.5 percent by 2030.

Interview

Cloud of mistrust over Malta's new government

Malta's new government does not look likely to turn itself into a normal, law-abiding EU state any time soon, the son of slain journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia has said.

Opinion

Can the Green Deal – and Europe – succeed?

We have invested €200bn in research and innovation since 1984, but have we achieved any leadership in quantum, semiconductors, storage, artificial intelligence? The simple answer is no.

Europeans ready to 'green' their lifestyles, study finds

Two-thirds of people in Europe, the US and China think their individual behaviour can help tackle climate change - but Europeans and Chinese are more willing to change their living standards to limit global warming than Americans.

Belgium, France, UK in EU court surveillance blow

Although non-binding, a critical opinion from the EU's top court could mean laws in Belgium, France and the UK allowing for the indiscriminate bulk collection of people's data may have to be eventually amended to respect EU privacy rules.

  
