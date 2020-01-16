By EUobserver

EU eco-design legislation (for greener product design) and energy-labelling (consumer information on energy consumption and environmental performance) are contributing to improving energy efficiency, a new report of the European Court of Auditors showed on Wednesday. However, the auditors concluded that non-compliance of products with EU law by manufacturers and retailers remains a significant issue. The EU is committed to improving its energy efficiency by 32.5 percent by 2030.