Iranian president Hassan Rouhani warned that European troops might be in danger if the UK, Germany and France trigger the dispute mechanism in the nuclear deal (JCPOA) that could lead to new sanctions on Iran. "Today, the American soldier is in danger, tomorrow the European soldier could be in danger," Rouhani said. After the US killing of Qassem Suleimani, Iran declared it was no longer committed to the deal.