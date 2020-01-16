Ticker
EU defends Poland over Russian WW2 claims
By EUobserver
The European Commission has voiced solidarity with Poland over Russian claims Poland was to blame for World War 2. "The European Commission fully rejects all false claims seeking to distort history," Czech EU values commissioner Vera Jourova said in the European Parliament Wednesday. Russian president Vladimir Putin the same day said he would "defend the truth of our [Russian] victory" in the war, promising to create a new historical archive.