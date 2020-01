By EUobserver

Britain is to celebrate Brexit day on 31 January with speeches, music, and fireworks in front of parliament in London after anti-EU campaign group Leave Means Leave got a permit, on Wednesday, to stage the event. "It is a big moment in the history of this nation to celebrate," Nigel Farrage, a eurosceptic British MEP said. Some 12,000 people already applied for tickets for the party, Reuters reported.