Ticker
Report: Ex-EU ambassador suspected of spying for China
By EUobserver
A former German diplomat who later worked for the European Commission and EU foreign service, where he served as EU ambassador in several foreign countries, is under investigation for sharing or being willing to share commercially-sensitive information with Chinese spies, German daily Der Spiegel reports. The German probe saw police raids in Brussels, Berlin and other locations, but no arrests. The former diplomat left his EU job in 2017.