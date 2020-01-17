By EUobserver

The EU Parliament's leadership designated Thursday an MEP from each three largest party groups, centre-right EPP, Socialists & Democrats and liberal Renew Europe, to run the operational body of the Future of Europe conference. The Executive Coordination Board would be responsible for the daily management, according to the parliament's proposal. One representative for the commission and the council would join. Renew will have Guy Verhofstadt, the EPP Manfred Weber.