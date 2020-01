By EUobserver

In a resolution adopted by 446 votes to 178, with 41 abstentions, MEPs called for EU states to act on Poland and Hungary for breaking EU rules and values under the Article 7 procedure. MEPs said the situation in both countries has deteriorated since triggering the sanctions procedure. A large majority of centre-right EPP lawmakers supported the resolutions, despite Hungary's ruling Fidesz party being a suspended member of EPP.