By EUobserver

The US threatened to impose 25 percent tariffs on cars to push Europeans to initiate proceedings against Iran for violating the nuclear deal, the German defence minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said. "This threat exists," she told a press conference in London. The Washington Post reported that US president Donald Trump had secretly warned France, Germany and the UK that the US would impose tariffs on European cars over Iran nuclear policy.