By EUobserver

European businesses have urged EU institutions and states to press China to play fair on market access. "The EU must reconsider its modus operandi towards China and put more emphasis on reciprocity and conditionality," BusinessEurope, a Europe-wide lobby group said in a report on Thursday. Barriers to investment, curbs on joint ventures, a closed procurement market, and state subsidies for Chinese firms left EU firms struggling to compete, it said.