By EUobserver

Justyne Caruana, Malta's minister responsible for the island of Gozo, has resigned after a paper reported links between her policeman husband and the man suspected of masterminding the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, Reuters reports. "I am submitting my resignation as minister with immediate effect in view of the press story issued, even though I am completely extraneous to it and have no connection to the facts," she said.