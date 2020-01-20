Monday

20th Jan 2020

Malta: Another minister resigns over Caruana Galizia murder

By

Justyne Caruana, Malta's minister responsible for the island of Gozo, has resigned after a paper reported links between her policeman husband and the man suspected of masterminding the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, Reuters reports. "I am submitting my resignation as minister with immediate effect in view of the press story issued, even though I am completely extraneous to it and have no connection to the facts," she said.

Opinion

Brexit - Europe's 'Versailles moment'?

The spectre of another peace agreement looms: that of the doomed Versailles treaty, which, by sowing resentment and perpetuating misunderstanding of each other's true ambitions and principles, created more tensions than it dissolved.

Feature

New year, old problems for one of EU's poorest places

The year is off to a rocky start in Vaslui, one of EU's most impoverished regions and Romania's poorest county, where two 12-year olds were found in alcohol-induced coma after having spent their Christmas carol-singing money on alcohol.

Thousands apply for EU border guard posts

Around 7,500 applications were sent to Frontex to fill 700 new border guard posts. The guards will become official EU staff and wear a yet to be unveiled 'European Union' uniform.

Agenda

Davos and Libya in focus This WEEK

The all-powerful will meet in Davos after Berlin tries to resolve the Libyan conflict over the weekend, while MEPs will set the stage for final ratification of the Brexit deal.

China spy suspect worked for EU for 30 years

The former EU ambassador suspected by German prosecutors of spying for China was Gerhard Sabathil, according to EU officials speaking on condition of anonymity.

  2. Belgian region threatens to bloc EU-Mercosur trade deal
  3. EU to cut pre-accession aid to Turkey by 75 percent
  4. Libya peace talks: 'new spirit' to find solution
  5. EU financial firms flock to UK
  6. 'No objection in principle' on Huawei cooperation, EU says
  7. French aircraft carrier goes to Middle East amid tensions
  8. EU suggests temporary ban on facial recognition

