By EUobserver

The head of the centre-right European People's Party (EPP) Donald Tusk, will present his "assessment" on what to do with its Hungarian member, prime minister Viktor Orban's ruling Fidesz party, at the EPP's next leadership meeting in February. Fidesz was suspended last March after Orban's drift to the far-right. The EPP tasked a committee led by former EU council chief Herman Van Rompuy to make a suggestion regarding its future.