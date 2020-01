By EUobserver

Green MEP Sven Sven Giegold said the Luanda Leaks scandal, uncovered by a group of journalists on how Isabel dos Santos, the billionaire daughter of the former president of Angola, gathered her wealth, shows how the "European tax avoidance industry is one of the enablers of the parallel system. Law firms, accountants and consultants from Europe are actively helping to hide and launder money," he warned.