By EUobserver

German chancellor Angela Merkel wants her CDU/CSU party lawmakers to wait until the March EU summit before taking a position on whether China's Huawei can take part in the rollout of Germany's 5G network, Reuters reported. Merkel has been unable to bridge differences within her CDU/CSU bloc, with some supporting the Social Democrat position of shutting Huawei out, while Merkel herself has argued against moving toward isolationism.