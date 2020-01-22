Ticker
EU foreign policy chief to meet Venezuela's Guaido
By EUobserver
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell will meet with Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido in Brussels on Wednesday, Borrell said in a press conference. Guaido is recognised as Venezuela's president by more than 50 countries including the United States and most European Union members. Last year, the EU said it "fully supports the National Assembly [Venezuelan parliament] as the democratically elected institution whose powers need to be restored and respected".