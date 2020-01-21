Tuesday

No EU travel perks for Gibraltar, UK says

Gibraltar, the UK exclave in Spain, cannot be part of the EU's passport-free 'Schengen' travel area after Brexit, despite calls by some Gibraltar officials for special arrangements, Britain has said. "The UK, including Gibraltar, is not part of the borderless Schengen zone," a UK government spokesman told the BBC. About 15,000 people enter Gibraltar every day work and Britain would try to "promote fluidity and shared prosperity", the spokesman added.

