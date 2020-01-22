Ticker
First annual rule of law report expected this year, Reynders said
By EUobserver
The European Commission will aim to publish its first annual rule of law report in all 27 member states later in the year during the German EU presidency, justice commissioner Didier Reynders told MEPs on Tuesday. The report would focus on the independence of judiciary, corruption, and media pluralism and could feed into budget conditionality, as part of the EU executive's efforts to check rule of law backsliding.