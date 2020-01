By EUobserver

MEPs on the parliament's energy committee (ITRE) approved on Wednesday the EU's list of priority energy projects, which includes more than 55 gas projects - now eligible for EU funding under the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF). NGOs say the projects put the climate-neutrality goals of the Green Deal in jeopardy. "There can be no truly Green Deal with more fossil gas," said Colin Roche of Friends of the Earth Europe.