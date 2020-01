By EUobserver

The Greens/European Free Alliance (EFA) coalition group in the European Parliament on Wednesday failed to reach agreement during a "reconciliation committee" on whether to accept the former head of the Catalan regional government, Carles Puigdemont, and a member of his cabinet, Toni Comín, as members. EFA already gave Puigdemont and Comín a green light to join the group. Now all Green/EFA MEPs are expected to vote on it.