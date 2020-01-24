Friday

24th Jan 2020

Report: EPP 'wise men' to keep Orban party suspension

By

The so-called "three wise men" tasked with advising the centre-right European People's Party (EPP) on whether to kick out Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz from the group propose keeping the Hungarian ruling party suspended until Orban makes gestures towards EPP, German daily FAZ reported. The wise men reported their findings to party president Donald Tusk earlier this week. A decision is pecpected by the EPP leadership in early February.

Lisbeth Kirk

Vietnam sent champagne to MEPs ahead of trade vote

A trade deal with Vietnam sailed through the European Parliament's international trade committee and after its embassy sent MEPs bottles of Moet & Chandon Imperial champagne over Christmas.

Eastern Partnership must now improve media freedoms

The EU can hardly criticise Eastern Partnership countries for disrespecting media freedom. Five EU member states, including current presidency Croatia, came below Armenia and Georgia in the 2019 RSF Press Freedom Index. Bulgaria ranked nine places behind Ukraine.

