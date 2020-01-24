Ticker
Report: EPP 'wise men' to keep Orban party suspension
By EUobserver
The so-called "three wise men" tasked with advising the centre-right European People's Party (EPP) on whether to kick out Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz from the group propose keeping the Hungarian ruling party suspended until Orban makes gestures towards EPP, German daily FAZ reported. The wise men reported their findings to party president Donald Tusk earlier this week. A decision is pecpected by the EPP leadership in early February.