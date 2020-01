By EUobserver

Fiat Chrysler's Jeep Grand Cherokee and Suzuki's Vitara diesel models have breached EU emissions rules, according to Reuters. Under a ruling by the Dutch road authority RDW on Thursday, the models face a possible sales-ban throughout the European Union. "Suzuki must come with adequate improvement measures, or the RDW will begin the process of revoking its European type approval," said the RDW in a statement.