By EUobserver

The UK's Brexit bill received royal assent on Thursday, formally becoming law as the EU (Withdrawal Agreement) Act. The passing of the bill ends a three-year saga since the 2016 referendum where the UK voted to leave the EU by 52 percent to 48 percent. MPs then voted repeatedly against the bill under PM Theresa May, before Boris Johnson's election victory in December gave the Conservatives an 80-seat majority.