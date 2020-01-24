By EUobserver

George Soros, the New York-based billionaire philanthropist demonised by right-wing populists in Europe and beyond, is to invest $1bn (€0.9bn) in universities designed to promote liberal values, he said at the World Economic Forum, an elite congress in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday. The "Open Society University Network" project comes after Hungary's right-wing prime minister, Viktor Orban, ejected a Soros-funded university from Budapest amid an antisemitic and anti-EU hate campaign.