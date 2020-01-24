Friday

24th Jan 2020

Soros pledges $1bn for liberal universities

George Soros, the New York-based billionaire philanthropist demonised by right-wing populists in Europe and beyond, is to invest $1bn (€0.9bn) in universities designed to promote liberal values, he said at the World Economic Forum, an elite congress in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday. The "Open Society University Network" project comes after Hungary's right-wing prime minister, Viktor Orban, ejected a Soros-funded university from Budapest amid an antisemitic and anti-EU hate campaign.

AI must have human oversight, MEPs recommend

The European Parliament's internal market committee (IMCO) insists humans must remain in control automated decision-making processes, ensuring that people are responsible and able to overrule the outcome of decisions made by computer algorithms.

Opinion

Second-hand cars flaw in EU Green Deal

The moment Europe revels in its carbon-free transport system, most of the cars that emitted too much for EU standards will still be driving around for years somewhere else in the world.

Brexit deal to be signed, as sides poised for tough talks

MEPs move to approve the Brexit deal, and EU commission president Ursula von der Leyen and EU council president Charles MIchel prepare to sign it on Friday. The future relationship talks can only start late February, early March.

Timmermans urges EU governments to tax carbon

The EU commissioner for the Green Deal, Frans Timmermans, said on Thursday that member states have a responsibility to implement taxes on carbon to show that emissions have a cost.

Vietnam sent champagne to MEPs ahead of trade vote

A trade deal with Vietnam sailed through the European Parliament's international trade committee and after its embassy sent MEPs bottles of Moet & Chandon Imperial champagne over Christmas.

