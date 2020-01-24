By EUobserver

The EU Commission on Friday asked the European Court of Justice, the EU's highest court, for interim measures against Poland's new law to discipline judges for criticising the government. Poland's parliament, dominated by the eurosceptic PiS party, passed a bill on Thursday that would allow judges who criticise the government's reforms to be disciplined, including through dismissals. Commission vice-president Vera Jourova will be in Poland next week.