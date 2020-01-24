Ticker
EU, China, others agree on WTO body to settle disputes
By EUobserver
Seventeen World Trade Organization members, including the EU and China, agreed Friday to create a temporary mechanism to settle trade disputes after the US paralysed the WTO's appeals body last month. The contingency step would preserve the WTO's two-step dispute system until its own Appellate Body became operational again, the EU commission said. Washington froze the body, the supreme court for international trade, by blocking appointments for over two years.