By EUobserver

Over 90 percent of energy deals struck at the UK-Africa investment summit, a total of around €2.4bn, were for fossil fuels, the Guardian writes. British PM Boris Johnson said the UK is committed to "support African countries in their transition to cleaner energy", but most of the commercial deals were for oil and gas production. "[The] hypocrisy of the government's position is breathtaking," said UK Green MP Caroline Lucas.