By EUobserver

A dozen MEPs from leftwing parties visited the jailed Catalan leader Oriol Junqueras in prison on Thursday evening, according to the online daily Catalan News. Irish members complained that the former head of the government of Catalonia and now MEP, Carles Puigdemont, could not accompany them, for fear of arrest. "It's absolute madness, he has immunity everywhere in Europe, yet he cannot come to Spain," said MEP Clare Daly.