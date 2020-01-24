By EUobserver

Bulgaria is considering expelling two Russian diplomats who may have been spying on the Balkan country, Reuters reports. "We have received letters from the prosecutors with the allegations. We will undertake the action that we are obliged to undertake and will most probably declare them 'persona non grata'," Bulgarian foreign minister Ekaterina Zaharieva said on Friday. Zaharieva is expected to meet with the Russian ambassador to Sofia later on Friday.