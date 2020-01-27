Ticker
EU countries to evacuate citizens from virus-hit Wuhan in China
By EUobserver
Several European countries are to evacuate their citizens out of the Wuhan area in China where the coronavirus has already killed at least 80 people and affected around 2,700, despite China's massive efforts to contain the epidemic, Deutsche Welle reports. France has confirmed three cases of infection within its borders. French health minister Agnes Buzyn said repatriations by plane will start by midweek, with the agreement of Chinese authorities.