Monday

27th Jan 2020

Ticker

EU countries to evacuate citizens from virus-hit Wuhan in China

By

Several European countries are to evacuate their citizens out of the Wuhan area in China where the coronavirus has already killed at least 80 people and affected around 2,700, despite China's massive efforts to contain the epidemic, Deutsche Welle reports. France has confirmed three cases of infection within its borders. French health minister Agnes Buzyn said repatriations by plane will start by midweek, with the agreement of Chinese authorities.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Why is Netherlands so far behind on renewables?

Despite its historic connotation with windmills and dams, the Netherlands is in fact far behind most EU countries in the production of energy from renewable sources - alongside stragglers such as Malta, Luxembourg and Belgium.

EU gearing up for even more anti-crime measures

The European Commission says it is working on proposals to fight terrorism, organised crime, drugs and now wants to expand the EU's police agency Europol. A whole raft of measures covering all three areas have been proposed since 2001.

News in Brief

  1. EU countries to evacuate citizens from virus-hit Wuhan in China
  2. Report: Austria and Italy block EU's Libya mission
  3. Michel organises extra EU budget summit on 20 February
  4. Catalan premier refuses to step down, despite ruling
  5. UK set to support new fossil fuel projects in Africa
  6. Leftist MEPs to visit jailed Catalan MEP
  7. Bulgaria may expel Russian diplomats over 'espionage'
  8. EU, China, others agree on WTO body to settle disputes

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of Ministers40 years of experience have proven its point: Sustainable financing actually works
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Baltic ministers paving the way for 5G in the region
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersEarmarked paternity leave – an effective way to change norms
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Climate Action Weeks in December
  5. UNESDAUNESDA welcomes Nicholas Hodac as new Director General
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersBrussels welcomes Nordic culture

Latest News

  1. Salvini down, but not out in Italy regional poll
  2. Brexit finally happens - the UK leaves the EU This WEEK
  3. Why is Netherlands so far behind on renewables?
  4. Poland calls for Nato 'readiness' on Russia
  5. EU gearing up for even more anti-crime measures
  6. The bright side of 'Brexit Day' for the rest of the EU
  7. AI must have human oversight, MEPs recommend
  8. Second-hand cars flaw in EU Green Deal

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us