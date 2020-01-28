Ticker
Germany: UN sanctions to enforce Libya ceasefire
By EUobserver
German foreign minister Heiko Maas said on Monday the UN should pass a sanctions resolution against continuing military attacks in Libya and violations of arms embargo. The UN Security Council should agree "this would not remain without consequences," Maas said. Libya's UN-backed government said earlier that forces of renegade commander Khalifa Haftar have launched attacks despite his earlier promises to respect the ceasefire at a Berlin peace conference in January.