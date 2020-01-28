Ticker
Report warns of challenges under new EU telecom rules
By EUobserver
The EU Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA) published a report on Monday highlighting seven challenges for member states under the new EU telecoms legislation. The new rules require telecom providers to implement security measures, such as encryption. "Our goal is to ensure that these new provisions will be rolled-out effectively and efficiently, with maximum benefit for the security and privacy of EU consumers," said ENISA executive director Juhan Lepassaar.