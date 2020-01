By EUobserver

The Leftist group GUE/NGL accepted on Tuesday MEP Martin Buschmann's resignation from the group, after it was made public he had been member of the German far-right NPD party in the 1990s. "We are troubled by the fact that the group, his party, and the public are only now being informed about this, and disappointed in the breach of trust that has been committed," the group said in a statement.