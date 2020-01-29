Ticker
Sassoli defends 'renewed approach' for enlargement
By EUobserver
The president of the European Parliament said on Tuesday that the next Zagreb summit should play a key role in discussing a "renewed approach" to the enlargement process to make it more democratic, transparent and closer to citizens. "We firmly believe that enlargement will benefit the people of the region and EU member states and that it can bring about much-needed reconciliation in the neighbourhood," Sassoli said in a statement.