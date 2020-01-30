By EUobserver

The premier of Catalonia, Quim Torra, announced Wednesday an early regional election amid tensions between the two pro-independence parties in his coalition. The Catalan Republican Left (ERC) did not support Torra's attempts to retain his voting rights, after he refused to comply with Spanish authorities to give up his seat in the regional parliament. ERC was essential for the success of the coalition led by Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez.