By EUobserver

The Luxembourg-based European Court of Auditors (ECA) is set to probe the EU's border and coast guard agency Frontex and will publish its findings next year. "Our audit will ascertain whether it is carrying out its tasks effectively," said Leo Brincat, the ECA member responsible in a statement. Along with expanded powers, Frontex has been slated an €11bn budget for the 2021-2027.