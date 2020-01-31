By EUobserver

EU regulators fined NBCUniversal €14.3m on Thursday for illegally restricting sales of merchandise linked to films such as "Minions" and "Jurassic World". Such restrictions included out-of-territory sales by licensees, restricting sales beyond allocated customers and restricting online sales to particular territories or websites. The EU commission opened an investigation in 2017 following an inquiry into the e-commerce and cross-border practices in Europe in an effort to boost cross-border online trade.