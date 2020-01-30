Thursday

30th Jan 2020

Court: Orban media merger was unlawfully approved

The Budapest Capital Court ruled Wednesday that Hungary's competition authority had unlawfully approved the merger of the pro-government press empire, comprising a total 476 media outlets under the Central European Press and Media Foundation (KESMA), the Hungarian Civil Liberties Union said. The merger was declared to be of national strategic importance by PM Viktor Orban's government and thus excluded from scrutiny. The competition authority then gave the green light.

Spotlight on Pakistan and Philippines in EU trade report

In the coming days, the European Commission will report on whether the eight countries currently holding GSP+ status have been respecting their commitments. The EU's stance towards two of the beneficiary countries will be closely watched: Pakistan and the Philippines.

EU rules leave 5G networks open for Huawei

The European Commission unveiled its "toolbox" of security standards for 5G - without excluding any specific telecom supplier, amid concerns over Huawei's links to China's intelligence services.

EPP to keep Orban's Fidesz suspension

European People's Party president Donald Tusk told his group's MEPs that the suspension of Hungary's Fidesz party will continue - and vowed not to compromise on the centre-right party alliance's values.

EU not prepared for 2015 repeat, warns migration chief

The Vienna-based International Centre for Migration Policy Development is predicting possible migration flashpoints in Iran, Libya and South America over the next 12 months. Its director-general Michael Spindelegger says EU states are not prepared for a repeat of 2015.

