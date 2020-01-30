Ticker
Court: Orban media merger was unlawfully approved
By EUobserver
The Budapest Capital Court ruled Wednesday that Hungary's competition authority had unlawfully approved the merger of the pro-government press empire, comprising a total 476 media outlets under the Central European Press and Media Foundation (KESMA), the Hungarian Civil Liberties Union said. The merger was declared to be of national strategic importance by PM Viktor Orban's government and thus excluded from scrutiny. The competition authority then gave the green light.