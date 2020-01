By EUobserver

Eurostat, the EU's statistical office, has released figures showing that unemployment in the EU is at its lowest since 2000. The unemployment rate in the 28 EU states was 6.2 percent in December 2019, the lowest in almost 20 years. The Czech Republic (2.0 percent) as well as Germany and the Netherlands (both 3.2 percent) had the lowest while Greece (16.6 percent) and Spain (13.7 percent) had the highest.