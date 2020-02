By EUobserver

One-in-ten adult employees in the EU were found to be at risk of poverty in 2018, according to the EU's statistical office Eurostat. The figure has steadily risen from 8.6 percent in 2008 to 9.5 percent in 2018. The highest rates were observed in Romania, followed by Luxembourg, Spain and Italy, while the lowest risk was recorded in Finland, Czech Republic and Ireland.