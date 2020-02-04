By EUobserver

The European Commission on Monday prohibited Romania and Lithuania from granting 'emergency authorisations' for three pesticides - imidacloprid, clothianidin and thiamethoxam - as these substances has been proved to be harmful to bees and other pollinators. Romania and Lithuania have repeatedly granted emergency authorisations to allow the use of these substances, but the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) does not consider such authorisations justified.