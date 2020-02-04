Tuesday

4th Feb 2020

Two EU states barred from 'emergency' pesticide use

By

The European Commission on Monday prohibited Romania and Lithuania from granting 'emergency authorisations' for three pesticides - imidacloprid, clothianidin and thiamethoxam - as these substances has been proved to be harmful to bees and other pollinators. Romania and Lithuania have repeatedly granted emergency authorisations to allow the use of these substances, but the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) does not consider such authorisations justified.

Feature

Children? Only if state permits it, says Romanian mayor

The mayor of the Romanian city of Targu Mures has said that the state should screen would-be parents for proof of a stable workplace, financial resources, basic education and the legal minimum age required to care for children.

EPP kicks possible Fidesz expulsion further down line

The EU's largest political family decided to continue with the suspension of its Hungarian member, prime minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz party. The centre-right group is still divided over Fidesz, and will hold a congress on its vision of the future.

