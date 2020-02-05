Ticker
Report outlines key criteria for EU's new climate law
By EUobserver
Ahead of the EU's new climate law proposal, a study published on Tuesday by the Ecologic Institute analyses climate legislation in eight EU countries and identifies a set of common elements that help to ensure effective governance. The report indicates that any climate law needs clear quantitative and long-term targets, mandatory climate planning, annual reporting, assigning responsibilities to institutions, scientific advice and public participation.