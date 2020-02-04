By EUobserver

Germany and Austria appear increasingly unable to agree on a plan, supported by 10 EU states, to impose a tax on financial transactions. Germany's finance minister Olaf Scholz wants a 0.2 percent levy on share purchases to help top-up the pensions of low-paid people. Austrian chancellor Sebastian Kurz opposes it, saying it would hit small investors. "The current proposal by finance minister Scholz is one that we reject," said Kurz.