By EUobserver

French president Emmanuel Macron on Monday said he wants closer ties with Poland on shaping the EU, given the departure of the UK. "I spoke with president [Andrzej] Duda with the honesty we owe each other as European partners, about the concerns that the ongoing reforms of the judicial system have given rise to," said Macron, referring to Poland's right-wing government's efforts to gain political control over the judiciary.